Trump puts candy on kid’s costumed head at White House Halloween event - again

Watch as Donald Trump puts candy on a child’s head during a Halloween event at the White House.

While handing out sweets with first lady Melania Trump during a trick-or-treating event on the South Lawn on Thursday (30 October), a child wearing a large light-up mask approaches the pair.

Mr Trump proceeded to place a candy bar on top of the child’s head instead of inside their bag, a moment harkening back to 2019, when the president did the same thing to a child dressed as a minion from the Despicable Me film franchise.