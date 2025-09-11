Trump touts his Department of War name change at 9/11 memorial

This is the moment President Donald Trump bragged about changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War during a 9/11 memorial service on Thursday (September 11).

Trump was at the Pentagon marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, which killed 2,977 people, relaying personal stories of some of the victims and vowing to "never forget".

And as he spoke of the years that followed the attack, where "America's warriors avenged our fallen and sent an unmistakable message to every enemy around the world," the Republican briefly touched on renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War.”

The President added: "Everybody is so happy to have it back."