Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary lavished praise on her boss as she announced a banner featuring his ‘big, beautiful face’ now hangs from her departmental headquarters.

During a cabinet meeting which ran for more than two hours and featured department heads lavishing praise on the President, Lori Chavez-DeRemer encouraged Trump to stop by her offices and see his portrait displayed outside the building.

"Mr President, I invite you see your big beautiful face on a banner in front of the Department of Labor because you are really the transformational president of the American worker,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The effusive praise from cabinet members and the Trump banner have drawn comparisons to North Korea from online critics.