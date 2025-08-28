Fox News host Trey Gowdy suggested there may be a need for more gun control following the shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The former South Carolina Congressman broke with the Republican pro-Second Amendment party line during a segment on Outnumbered.

“We’re going to have to have a conversation of freedom versus protecting children,” he said. “I mean how many school shootings does it take before we’re going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out. It’s always a young, white male. Almost always.”

Robin Westman, 23, killed two children and injured 17 other people after opening fire on a Mass at the Annunciation Church School in Minnesota on Wednesday (August 27).