Police save toddler running down side of Florida highway at night

Footage shows the moment police save a toddler spotted running down the side of the North Port, Florida, Highway 41 at night.

The child was spotted by Sargent Sheild of the North Port Police while on patrol on Tuesday (7 October).

Police dash cam footage shows the child running along the highway and almost getting hit by a white SUV before it veers out of the way, while the cop made an emergency U-turn and successfully stopped his car to chase the child on foot.

Police later reported that the toddler, who was unharmed in the incident, had "developmental delays" and was reunited with their worried parents, who stated that they thought they had done "everything they could" to prevent an incident like this one.