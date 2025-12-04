Newly released video shows the moment a Tesla swerved into oncoming traffic forcing a dump truck to crash into the wall of a senior living facility.

It is unclear what caused the incident, which happened on December 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona, but police say impairment and speed were not factors in the crash.

The drivers of the Tesla and dump truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what prompted the crash is ongoing.