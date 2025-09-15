Independent TV
00:32
Ted Cruz paints over anti-Charlie Kirk graffiti on Texas freeway
Ted Cruz painted over graffiti about Charlie Kirk in Texas that contained a profane message directed at the late right-wing commentator.
Video posted to the US senator's X account on Sunday (14 September) showed him using white paint and a roller to cover up the words.
Mr Cruz described the graffiti on Houston's 59 freeway as "hateful garbage."
Mr Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday (10 September) at the age of 31, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. A suspect, Tyler Robinson, has since been taken into police custody on suspicion of capital murder, weapons and obstruction offences.
