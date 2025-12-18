Keir Starmer recalls toughest day as PM which ‘broke my heart’

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his worst day as prime minister, describing it as “so hard”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday (18 December), Sir Keir shared that after learning that Labour had won the general election, he punched the air in joy “as I would if Arsenal had just scored a fantastic goal”.

He explained that his 13-year-old daughter became inconsolable as she burst into tears, which “broke my heart”.

“That ripped through me, these two emotions, totally through my body. It was so hard,” he said.