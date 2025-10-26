Chris Philp repeatedly refuses to call Sarah Pochin’s comment on TV adverts ‘racist’

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp repeatedly refused to call comments Reform MP Sarah Pochin made about TV adverts “racist”.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP has hit the headlines after she claimed it “drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people” during a live television phone in on TalkTV on Saturday (25 October).

Ms Pochin was responding to a question from a caller named Stuart, who asked her if her party will do anything about the “representation of demographics in TV adverts”.

She has since apologised for any offence caused, saying her comments were “phrased poorly”.

When pressed about her comments on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Philp refused to call the MP’s comments “racist”.