Train passengers thrown to floor as ‘fatigued’ driver appears to sleep

A train driver who “fell asleep at the wheel” almost crashed before telling alarmed passengers to “relax”.

On 24 September, a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) driver who was “fatigued” appeared to doze off whilst she was sitting at the controls.

CCTV footage shows a carriage packed with passengers jolting to the side, sending commuters onto the floor and into the wall.

The driver suddenly woke up and regained control, before telling passengers: “Relax, we didn’t crash.” No one was injured and the SFMTA confirmed that the driver had been placed on non-driving status pending a full review.