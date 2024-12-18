Moment Russian general is killed by scooter bomb in Moscow

A senior Russian general was killed on Tuesday by a bomb hidden under an e-scooter outside his apartment in Moscow.

A Ukrainian security service official has said it was responsible for the attack.

The attack came a day after Ukraine’s security service levelled criminal charges against Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov for using chemical weapons during Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s security services say it has recorded nearly 5,000 occasions when Russia used chemical weapons on the battlefield since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Igor Kirillov was the head of the Russian military’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces. His assistant was also killed in the attack.