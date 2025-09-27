Watch: Polar bears take over abandoned Russian research station

A group of polar bears have taken over an abandoned research station off Russia's far eastern coast.

The animals have been intimately captured in drone footage taken by Russian traveler and photographer Vadim Makhorov.

Makhorov was on a sea cruise in the Chukchi Sea with a group of tourists, when he spotted the polar bears near an abandoned building while he was filming the landscapes of Kolyuchin Island.

The animals were using the building as a shelter to live and rest.

Makhorov said the bears were not afraid of his drone, but instead appeared curious and even tried to interact with it playfully.

The polar research station was established on the western part of Kolyuchin in 1943 and was closed in 1992.