Humanoid robot tries on sneakers at Manhattan store

Watch as a humanoid robot tries on a pair of sneakers at a store in Manhattan, New York.

Footage shared on 22 July shows the robot walking into the Hoka store on 5th Avenue, where he is greeted by numerous employees.

As the robot walks around the shop to inspect different pairs of shoes, one shocked customer jokes: “I’m old school, I’ve seen The Terminator and they’ll come after you.”

A staff member fits him for a pair of black running trainers, with the bot doing a test run as he stomps around the store.

“Even robots can be comfortable, you know”, the shop worker says following a seemingly successful fitting.