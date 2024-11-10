Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair attend Remembrance Day ceremony

A host of former UK prime ministers including Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, David Cameron, Liz Truss, and Tony Blair joined the Royal Family and military personnel at the Cenotaph today (10 November), to mark Remebrance Day.

While the two main party leaders, Kemi Badenoch and Keir Starmer carried wreaths, the rest of the key political figures watched on as they joined the two-minute silence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also in attendance, marking one of Catherine’s first official public outings since completing chemotherapy treatment.

King Charles also laid a wreath for the occasion, while Queen Camilla remains at home recovering from a chest infection.