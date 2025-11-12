Listen: Man calls 999 as he struggles to drive new electric car

A 999 caller rang the police to complain that he could not charge his new electric car.

In audio shared by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (11 November), a caller can be heard telling the operator that whilst he understands “it’s not a typical emergency”, he needs help as he is “desperately late for an appointment”.

After the caller asked him if he knows what number he has dialed and told him to contact the car dealer, he replied: “I know who I've come to because it’s urgent for me.”

When she repeated that the issue does not constitute a crime, he said: “The fact that I can’t drive a car, if that’s not a crime then fine.”