This is the moment a man who used an SMS blaster to spam commuters on the London Underground with fraudulent text messages is confronted by police.

Police were alerted after a member of the public received a spam text message while travelling on the Victoria Line at around 5.30pm on 1 July.

The text claimed to be from Parcel Mail and invited the reader to click on a link to update their details in order to receive a package. Users who did so would then be asked to enter in their personal details.

The member of the public was familiar with SMS blasters and grew suspicious of Kong Ji Chen, 31, when he noticed him loitering on the platform with a large suitcase.

Police were alerted and confronted Chen, who was arrested at the scene.

Chen, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment at London Crown Court on Wednesday (15 October).