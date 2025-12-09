Exhausted penguins returned to wild following treatment for hypothermia

This is the moment 13 Magellanic penguins were released back into the sea on a Brazilian beach.

The animals had spent months in rehabilitation after being found weak and stranded during their annual migration. They were given rehydration treatment, nutritional care and physical conditioning before being cleared to return to the ocean.

It was the final group to be released this year, bringing the total number of penguins rehabilitated in the season to 38, according to the R3 Animal Association.

The birds were rescued in Santa Catarina, where many arrive between June and September. Some now carry satellite trackers to follow their journey back to Patagonia.