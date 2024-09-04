'Great that Oasis are back', says Keir Starmer amid 'depressing' ticket price hike

Sir Keir Starmer suggested it was “great” that Oasis are back together, but criticised the “depressing” ticket price hike for their reunion tour.

Fans were left shocked by standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster over the weekend, prompting the government to pledge to look into the use of dynamic pricing in its forthcoming review of the secondary gig sales market.

“It’s great that Oasis are back together, from what I’ve determined, about half of the country were queuing for tickets over the weekend,” Sir Keir said.

“But it is depressing to hear of price hikes, I’m committed to putting fans at the heart of music.”