No Kings protest draws millions of supporters across the US

Videos capturing the nationwide “No Kings” protest provided a united visual of the movement opposing Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organisers claim nearly 7 million people gathered across all 50 states and over 2,500 towns, making it possibly the largest single‑day mobilisation against a U.S. president in modern history.

In cities like San Francisco, the mood was described as carnival‑like, with brass bands, inflatable animals and patriotic imagery among the marchers.

Meanwhile, the administration dismissed the demonstrations as “Hate America” rallies.