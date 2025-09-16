Nigerian chef breaks jollof rice world record with 8,780kg dish

A Nigerian chef has earned the Guinness World Record for the largest-ever serving of jollof rice — a huge 8,780 kg dish.

Hilda Baci, alongside brand Gino Nigeria, served up the staple dish in Lagos in front of thousands of people on Friday (12 September).

Baci, who won the title for the longest cooking marathon at nearly four days in 2023, said it took “nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork” and 1,200 kg of gas to make the 16,600 plates of rice, which were “served with joy, love and community”.

More than 8,000 spectators watched the hours-long process unfold, and after the cooking was done, the food was divided into individual portions and distributed to the massive crowd.