Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu denies ‘disgusting’ Charlie Kirk rumours

Benjamin Netanyahu has denied “disgusting” rumours linking Charlie Kirk’s death to Israel.

Speaking on Thursday (18 September), the Israeli Prime Minister countered conspiracy theories that his government had a hand in the assassination of the 31-year-old, who was killed in Utah on 10 September.

“Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said that the bigger the lie, the faster it will spread. Somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie — that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder. This is insane, it is false, it is outrageous.”

He said “once-in-a-century talent” Kirk was a lover of Israel, which Netanyahu said he declared in a letter to him sent a few months ago.

His comments come after MAGA commentators have claimed Kirk was privately far more critical of the Israeli government than he let on publicly.