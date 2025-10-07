Hundreds of hikers have been left stranded on Mount Everest after a powerful blizzard swept across the mountain’s eastern face.

A rescue operation is underway to evacuate the climbers, who have been trapped at an elevation of more than 4,900km following heavy snowfall in the region, which has blocked paths and crushed tents.

All of those stranded have been contacted and 350 have been led to safety, according to Chinese state media. However, more than 200 people are still stuck on the mountain.

October is a popular time for hikers attempting to summit the highest mountain on Earth. However, the weather conditions this year have been described as unusual by a local guide and rescuer.