Firefly Aerospace has released video showing stunning images of the moon captured by its Blue Ghost lunar lander, currently orbiting the Moon.

On February 24, the Texas-based company conducted the spacecraft’s third lunar orbit maneuver, placing it in a near-circular low lunar orbit.

The footage, filmed about 100 km above the lunar surface, shows the far side of the Moon and Blue Ghost’s thrusters.

The spacecraft will attempt a descent on March 2, aiming to become the second private spacecraft to soft-land on the Moon.