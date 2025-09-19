MI6 issues callout to would-be Russian spies on dark web

MI6 has issued a callout for new spies for the UK, including in Russia, through the launch of a new dark web portal.

Silent Courier, a secure messaging platform, aims to strengthen national security by making it easier for the intelligence agency to recruit.

The Foreign Office says potential agents in Russia and around the world will be targeted by the UK.

From Friday, 19 September, anyone who wants to securely contact the UK with sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity will be able to access the portal.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said: “As the world changes, and the threats we’re facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries."