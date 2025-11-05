Where is her security? Man is able to grope and attempt to kiss Mexican president

Mexico’s president was groped by a man as she mingled with citizens on the streets of the capital.

The man, who appears visibly drunk, tried to kiss Claudia Sheinbaum on the neck and embrace her from behind. She gently pushed him away and turned to face him, where she was heard to say: “Don’t worry.”

A government official then stepped in and placed himself between the two of them, before ushering Ms Sheinbaum away.

State police later confirmed that the man had been arrested.

The incident took place in a week where the president has had to repeatedly address questions about political violence following the public assassination of a mayor in western Michoacan state during Day of the Dead festivities.