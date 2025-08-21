Mercedes crashes into garden hedge following 130mph high speed police pursuit

A Mercedes sped off the road and crashed into a garden hedge following a high-speed chase with police.

Dashcam footage shared by Northamptonshire Police on Thursday (21 August) shows a 26-year-old driving at speeds of 130mph from Kettering towards Wellingborough on the A509.

With police in hot pursuit, the driver weaved through roundabouts, junctions and residential streets, before he crashed into another vehicle and came off the road.

The driver then ran into a nearby garden but police quickly caught up and arrested him.

Casey Edwards, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road collision and driving without insurance. He was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in July to 26 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 31 months.