What Macron said to Trump after motorcade blocked route in New York City

Emmanuel Macron called Donald Trump from the streets of New York City on Monday, 22 September after he and his entourage were blocked from crossing a route being kept clear for the US president's motorcade.

The French president spoke to a police officer who apologetically said he could not allow his team to cross because of a coming motorcade.

Mr Macron then called his US counterpart, opening the phone conversation with: "Guess what? I am waiting on the street because everything is frozen for you," before saying he wanted to arrange a meeting between himself, Mr Trump and Qatar on the situation in Gaza.