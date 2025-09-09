Streeting says next deputy leader of the Labour Party ‘ideally’ should be a woman

Wes Streeting has said that the next deputy leader of the Labour Party should “ideally” be a woman.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (9 September), the health secretary said that there are some “brilliant women” that are putting themselves forward in the race to replace Angela Rayner.

All the great offices of state, bar the prime minister, are now held by women.

“They were appointed on merit, but I think it’s a wonderful thing, that having seen women underrepresented in politics for so long, that women are now rising to the top,” Streeting added, maintaining that different perspectives are essential, not for “tick boxes”, but to run the country and make decisions “that affect the lives of millions of people everyday”.