Kyiv government building hit as smoke rises following mass Russian attack

One of Kyiv’s main government buildings was hit during an overnight Russian strike - the first time an official building has been hit during the war.

Footage shows smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv’s cabinet of ministers building, following the attack on Sunday (7 September), which involved over 800 drones and missiles.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook: “For the first time, the Government building, roof and upper floors have been damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.”

Ukrainian officials said two people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and 15 injured. A warehouse, a 16-storey residential building, and a four storey building were also struck.