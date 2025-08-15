Kristi Noem’s first 200 days in office have been commemorated with a sizzle reel of her ‘cosplay stunts’ since becoming the Homeland Security Secretary.

A montage shared by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday (14 August) compiles some of the so-called “ICE Barbie”’s most eye-catching moments since entering office, such as galloping on horseback and posing with federal agents.

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” plays over the 30 second clip, as a running counter going from 1 to 200 ticks to represent Noem’s first six and half months in the role.

Noem has become well-known for donning Border Patrol uniforms as part of publicity stunts.