Killer whales team up with dolphins to hunt for salmon

Killer whales and dolphins have been captured hunting together on camera, in what could be a scientific first.

Footage published in the journal Scientific report shows the two mammals working together to catch salmon in the waters around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

Researchers believe this is the first documented case of cooperative foraging between dolphins and killer whales, who are actually the largest species of dolphin.

"Not only were the killer whales orienting [themselves] towards the dolphins at the surface, but when the dolphins started to dive, our tagged killer whales would start to dive," said Dr Sarah Fortune, the report’s lead author.