‘Incessant honking’ leads Alaska cops to surprising discovery in SUV

“Incessant honking” led Alaska police to the discovery of two bears trapped inside a car.

Ketchikan patrol officers were called to investigate the honking on the night of September 17. They found a black bear in each front seat of the vehicle, “like they were going for a joyride,” according to the body cam footage.

The pair had managed to lock themselves inside while they were searching for food, police said.

The owner of the car was able to remotely open the trunk door, allowing the bears to flee safely. There were no reported injuries.