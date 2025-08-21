Kerry Katona has defended Eamonn Holmes after he was forced to apologise for describing her as looking ‘oriental’, stating that she “wasn’t offended in any shape or form”.

On Thursday (21 August), the former Atomic Kitten appeared on GB News, where she discussed cosmetic surgery she had on her eyelids.

"You don't look oriental or anything, do you?" Holmes asked Katona. The term oriental has been widely condemned as outdated; former US president Barack Obama banned its use in US federal law.

Posting to her Instagram stories after the interview, the singer said Holmes is “one of my oldest longest friends”, and that he “said absolutely nothing untoward, towards me”.

The presenter later apologised for his comments, though added: “The world is ridiculous how you have to apologise for people.”