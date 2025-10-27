A Kentucky trooper was shot by a gunman during a traffic stop but was saved thanks to the quick actions of a group of Good Samaritans.

Body cam footage shows Officer Jude Remilien asking the suspect, Guy House, for his license and ID after his vehicle’s plate triggered an alert.

House then opened fire, hitting Mr Remilien in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Mr Remilien meanwhile, crawled away, as two nurses rushed to his assistance and worked to stop the bleeding. Lexington Police then arrived on the scene and the trooper was taken to hospital.

House went on to drive to a Baptist church, where he killed a mother and a daughter. He was killed by police during a stand-off.