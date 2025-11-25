Jay Slater’s mother reveals plan to crackdown on online trolls

Jay Slater’s mother is campaigning for a new law to be introduced to tackle trolls who target grieving families following the death of her son.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (25 November), Debbie Duncan discussed the misinformation spread by users online whilst she was trying to locate her 19-year-old son, who disappeared in Tenerife last June.

She said whilst the high profile nature of the case was initially “great” as it helped spread awareness, conspiracy theories began as “the dark side of social media reared its head”.

She has launched an official parliamentary petition calling for Jay's Law which is being backed by her local MP Sarah Smith.