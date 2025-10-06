Moment Rich Kids of Instagram star arrested for duping own father and friends

A fraudster who dubbed himself the "Kardashian of Cheshire" was arrested after conning people out of thousands of pounds in a luxury handbags scam.

Jack Watkin, 26, formerly of Wilmslow Road, Alderley Edge, funded his fantasy Instagram influencer lifestyle by defrauding businesses and individuals.

He told victims he had contacts to access exclusive Hermes handbags, which can’t be purchased over the counter, and could split the profits from their resale. Victims handed over money, but when no bag or sign of any money from the investment opportunity materialised, they would ask for their money back, but he always had excuses.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to six counts of fraud totalling more than £195,000. In a separate case, he was found guilty of possessing and making indecent images of children, which were found on his phone by investigators after his fraud arrests.

Watkin was sentenced to four and a half years in jail for the fraud offences and an additional 18 months for the indecent images.