Moment hot air balloon lands on street in front of stunned residents

A hot air balloon landed in the middle of a street in Bedford on Saturday, 23 August, in front of stunned residents.

Footage taken by Sian Marie King showed the balloon descending on Bower Street.

In the video, several bystanders can be seen jumping into help.

They grab onto the guide rope to help lower the balloon to a safe spot, avoiding crashes into houses or parked cars.

The British Balloon and Airship Club said the balloon "landed without incident" and no one was injured.