Lost boy walking on amusement park monorail track rescued by bystander

A young boy walking along an elevated monorail at an amusement park in Pennsylvania was rescued by a bystander on Saturday, 30 August.

Footage showed a man lifting the boy to safety after climbing up onto the track from the roof of a food stall at Hersheypark.

The park said the boy was reported missing at around 5pm and a search was conducted. He entered the closed monorail station and then began to walk along the track. He was unharmed and reunited with his parents at approximately 5:30pm.

Hersheypark said: "We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark."