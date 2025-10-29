Moment teenager who killed 16-year-old Harry Pittman arrested

The moment a teenager who killed 16-year-old Harry Pittman in Primrose Hill was arrested was filmed on a police body-worn camera.

On 31 December 2023, the teenager was fatally attacked by Areece Lloyd-Hall, of Westminster, then also 16, whilst he was watching fireworks with his friends.

Detectives said Lloyd-Hall had attended Primrose Hill with his friends, none of whom were known to Harry.

Harry and a member of the other group are believed to have accidentally bumped into each other, resulting in an exchange of words and a fight before Harry was stabbed once in the neck and died at the scene.

Lloyd-Hall, now 18, was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 29 October. He will be sentenced on 10 November.