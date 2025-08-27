This is the moment a police officer takes a ride from a passer-by to help chase a fleeing suspect, all while Mario Kart is playing in the back of the van.

Bodycam footage shared by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday (22 August) shows officers speaking to a passenger after they pulled their vehicle over for inspection when they noticed the smell of marijuana.

As one individual was being searched outside their car, they tossed a backpack to another man, who proceeded to run down the road with an officer quickly chasing after him.

A passing driver then opened his side door and told the officer to get inside. Sat in the backseat, a game of Mario Kart can be seen on a screen.

Thanks to the help of the passer-by, the officer was able to over-take the suspect, where he was subdued with a taser and arrested.