Fisherman’s drone captures rare 10-foot shark near Maine beach

A fisherman’s drone has captured the rare moment a 10-foot shark is spotted in the sea at a Maine beach.

Fisherman David Lancaster captured the footage from his watercraft at around 10am on Monday (11 August).

Scarborough Police Department shared the footage taken by My Lancaster on its Facebook page, as a second sighting of the shark was also seen in an area off Pine Point Beach.

A police spokesman said: “We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”