Huge blaze engulfs Cop30 conference venue: Video

A huge fire broke out at the Cop30 venue on Thursday (20 November) in Brazil, forcing evacuations of several buildings and leaving 13 people requiring treatment for smoke inhalation.

Video shows the blaze filling the conference pavilion with thick smoke as staff run towards the flames with fire extinguishers.

The local fire department said the cause is being investigated, but suggested it was likely sparked by electrical equipment, such as a microwave.

"The fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes", organisers said in a statement.