Moment Ethiopia volcano erupts for first time in almost 12,000 years

A long-dormant volcano in Ethiopia has erupted for the first time in almost 12,000 years.

On Sunday (23 November), Hayli Gubbi, located in the Afar region around 500 miles from capital Addis Ababa, erupted and sent thick plumes of smoke as high as nine miles into the air.

Neighbouring village Afedera was covered in thick layers of dust, whilst ash plumes were sent across the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman.

No casualties were reported, however local administrator Mohammed Seid said that the eruption poses a threat to the local community of livestock herders as key grazing lands have been smothered.