Drug dealer armed with hammer caught in unmarked police car sting

A drug dealer armed with a hammer was caught following a failed moped getaway in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham on 11 June, newly-released video shows.

Metropolitan Police officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted the suspected drug dealer riding a moped and began following him.

When he attempted to flee, officers intercepted him by driving into the moped and blocking his escape.

A search found 79 wraps of cocaine, £1,000 in cash and a hammer on him, with an additional £9,000 in cash found at his home.

He has pleaded guilty to the offences and is currently in prison awaiting sentencing.