'Like nobody's ever seen before' Everything in Trump's world is unprecedented

In the world of Donald Trump, “unprecedented” things seem to happen with alarming regularity.

The notoriously hyperbolic president often likes to describe things, both good or bad, as “never seen before.”

In fact, he’s used the phrase or a variation of it roughly 200 times in the eight months since he retook the Oval Office, more than in any other year he’s been president, according to the Associated Press and Roll Call’s Factbase.

The economy? “ We’ve never seen anything like it.” Tariff revenue? Like “nobody’s ever seen before.” Crime in Washington, D.C.? Ditto. And the list goes on.