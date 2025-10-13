Donald Trump joked that he wasn't sure he'd make it to heaven despite helping broker a deal for Israeli hostages to be released as part of his 20-point peace plan aimed at bringing an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

On his way to Israel on board Air Force One, the president was asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy if he believed the peace deal would mean that Saint Peter would allow him into heaven.

Mr Trump replied, “I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One."