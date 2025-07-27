Domino’s test robot dog to deliver pizzas

Domino’s have created quite a stir on social media as the pizza chain posted a video of a robot dog appearing to deliver the popular takeaway.

The UK branch of the popular pizza chain posted a video on Instagram this week, which showed a robot dog walking out of one of its high street stores with a pizza box.

The robot dog can then be seen walking up some steps with the box.

In the video, Domino’s asks followers what it should call its new delivery dog.