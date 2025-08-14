Dolphins join bathers enjoying sun as Britain enters its fourth heatwave

Watch as dolphins leap out of the water as they join bathers on the British coast enjoying yet another summer heatwave.

Footage shared on Wednesday (13 August), shows a pod of dolphins swimming in Cullercoats Bay off the coast of the North Tyneside, under the blazing sun, with a later clip showing sun seekers enjoying the balmy temperatures on the nearby beach.

The extraordinary sighting comes as the UK is in the midst of fourth heatwave of 2025, with temperatures reaching as high as 34C on Tuesday (12 August).

A yellow health alert was in place from Monday to Wednesday for most of England - covering London, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, the east of England, the South East and the South West.