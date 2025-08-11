The Home Office has released footage of foreign criminals being deported from the UK to have their appeals heard from abroad.

Video released by the government department on Monday (11 August) shows criminals being led from a coach into a plane to be taken back to their home countries.

It comes as the Home Office adds 15 more countries - including Canada, India and Australia - to its “deport now, appeal later” scheme.

The policy allows the government to deport offenders who have had a human rights claim against their removal rejected, with any appeals heard from abroad via a video call.