Robot dealership opens in China selling over 40 different brands of humanoid bot

A robot dealership which sells over 40 different brands of humanoid bot has opened in China.

Robot Mall, which is located in Beijing, opened on Friday (8 August) and is the first of its kind in the country.

Shoppers can get their hands on over 100 types of robots, including a coffee machine with arms, a robotic pet dog and a humanoid that plays the guitar.

The outlet not only sells robots but also offers services such as maintenance and insurance.

“If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough," Wang Yifan, a store director, told Reuters.